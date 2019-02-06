KeralaLatest News

Sabarimala Young Women Entry: Thanthri’s Advocates Argument Begins. Here are the Key Points

Feb 6, 2019, 11:22 am IST
Hearing in Supreme Court on the review petitions on the issue of Sabarimala young women entry has begun. The advocate of NSS, K Parasharan has finished his arguments and the advocate of Thanthri(head priest) has taken over.

Advocate V Giri, appearing for Thanthri, said that the Sabarimala Thanthri(head priest) has special rights in Sabarimala and that the young women ban is because of the idol which is kept in an ‘eternal celibate’ form. He added that going to worship places is not to question the idol, but for praying. He says the court has the responsibility to protect the rights of the thanthri.

Meanwhile, Justice Nariman Said that ‘Untouchability’ was not the only factor in the Sabarimala Verdict. Indu Malhotra, who was the only dissenting voice in the initial judgement, has not spoken so far.

