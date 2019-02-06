Sabarimala Young Women Entry: Hearing in Supreme Court to Begin From Today

Supreme Court will consider today the review petitions on the issue of Sabarimala young women entry. A batch of over 40 petitions will be considered by a five-judge Constitution bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. The Sabarimala case was earlier scheduled for January 22, but Justice Indu Malhotra’s absence due to medical reasons meant that the case was shifted to another day. She was also the lone judge in the panel that supported the cause of devotees and maintained that courts should not interfere in matters with “deep religious sentiments”.

The Kerala government had told the Supreme Court last month that as many as 51 women of menstrual age entered the temple since the verdict, but devotees, as well as activists, refused to agree with the figure. Later, the Government on re-examination corrected the figure and said only 17 had managed to reach Sabarimala. The number further shrunk to just 2, as Devaswom board minister clarified that only two young women have been to Sabarimala