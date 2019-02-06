Vijay Babu officially announces ‘Aadu 3’

Today, February 6, marks the third anniversary of the release of the film, ‘Aadu Oru Bheekara Jeeviyanu’.

Producer Vijay Babu of Friday Film House took this occasion to officially announce the third instalment through his social media handle.

‘Aadu’ is probably the only movie in Malayalam cinema, and among the very few in world cinema to have a second part for a failed movie. Upon its theatrical release in 2015, the first part tanked at the box office. But it gained popularity soon after the DVD release. ‘Aadu 2’ was a much better entertaining mass action-comedy. Releasing for 2017 Christmas, the movie set the box office on fire thereby emerging as one of the top grosser of the year.

Directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas’ Aadu franchise enjoys popularity among the masses, especially the youth. It’s the best and most recent example from Malayalam cinema to show how a movie or its characters attain cult

status. It goes without saying that memes, troll pages, dubsmash and tik tok videos have played a major role in keeping the quirky characters alive. While the part of the movie was a commercial failure, the second part emerged as a huge blockbuster. Inspired by its success, the makers have officially announced the third part to the series.