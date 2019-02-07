ATP Chennai Tennis : Prajnesh Gunneswaran to play Arjun Khade in pre-quarters

In Tennis, India’s top seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran to face compatriot Arjun Khade in the pre-quarterfinals of ATP Chennai Open Challenger tournament today.

Yesterday, four Indians led by Prajnesh Gunneswaran had stormed into the Singles pre-quarterfinals of the ATP Chennai Open Challenger tournament. In the second round, Prajnesh, who is the top seed, defeated Daniel Altmaier of Germany in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

Eleventh-seeded Saketh Myneni beat compatriot Vijay Sundar Prashanth. Arjun Khade beat 13th seed Jose Hernandez-Fernandes of the Dominican Republic