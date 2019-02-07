Check out your daily horoscope for February 7, 2019

Aries

You may have a wide circle of casual friends, but today, these associations will prove to be beneficial. Your friends will help you chase away the blues. That way, you will also understand the deeper role of friendship, says Ganesha.

Taurus

You may feel suspicious about the people around you, feels Ganesha. You are also likely to emerge victorious in visa matters. You will take time to let your loved ones know how much you care for them. Have a positive attitude and it will win many hearts for you, advises Ganesha.

Gemini

You will tend to be religiously inclined today, feels Ganesha. For this purpose, you may spend some time visiting a temple, mosque or church. You are also likely to go shopping, and chances are that this too is for a religious purpose. May God bless you, says Ganesha.

Cancer

Ganesha portends that you will remain invincible and unbeatable throughout the day. However, today will be as boring and uneventful as it gets. It will be just another day at the office, and an equally simple day at home. There will not be any low points, but no high points either.

Leo

If you are wondering whether you’ll get the carrot or the stick today, then Ganesha has some good news for you: the day promises to bring only rewards for you. This will be especially true for your workplace, where your innate talents get recognised today. Expect positive support from your colleagues and oodles of inspiring tips from your superiors. Just be careful not to get carried away by your success. What goes up must come down, cautions Ganesha.

Virgo

A sudden bend in the journey of life is important to understand it better, says Ganesha. Excellence will drone on throughout the day today. Top on the list are money matters and your loved ones – not necessarily in that order! Much of your time may be spent in appeasing the Gods.

Libra

Good news! You will be a people’s person today. Close friends, relatives and family — you seem to want to spend your time with all of them today, says Ganesha. Better news? Your romantic brilliance will be at its peak today as your fancy takes wings and creativity flows freely in manners that seem irresistible. Best news? The opposite sex just can’t seem to keep their hands off you. Need you want more, asks Ganesha?

Scorpio

You are quite vocal about your ambitious plans, says Ganesha. But, being too harsh on yourself or others for that matter may spoil your relationships with many people. Stay away from lengthy discussions to avoid any conflicts.

Sagittarius

Wisdom in words and hero in deeds – this may well be your avatar today. Expect good news at work, especially related to a thicker pay package or an increase in office floor area. Accountants and franchisees – expect to crunch good numbers today!

Capricorn

Lack of proper planning is probably the reason for you not being able to get your work done on time. You’ll realise this mistake and today, you will spend majority of time drawing a plan on paper, says Ganesha. You may hit a jackpot but think twice before spending the money on anything unnecessary. You may come across some good career opportunities, grab them before it’s too late.

Aquarius

Your plate will be full with plenty of work, and you will have no clue about how to handle all the chaos. Patience and organisational skills, your best qualities will help you sail through these difficult times, assures Ganesha. You will successfully wind up the day at work and geared up to party later in the evening.

Pisces

You know how important money is and you will think about it all day. You will think less about expenses today and more about prosperity and fame today. Worry about family might increase and in return, they will support you, says Ganesha