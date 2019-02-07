Latest NewsIndiaSports

Chennai Open Tennis: Prajnesh and Sasikumar enter quarter finals

Feb 7, 2019, 09:30 pm IST
Less than a minute

In tennis, Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Sasikumar Mukund have entered the final eight of the Chennai Open men’s singles ATP Challenger today.

While Prajnesh defeated fellow player Arjun Kadhe 6-4, 6-2, Mukund came over 3rd seeded Egyptian Mohamed Safwat, 6-3, 6-4.

However, the fourth Indian, 11th seeded Saketh Myneni lost to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain.

In the final eight tomorrow, top seed Prajnesh will take on James Duckworth of Australia. Mukund will face off Brydan Klein of Great Britain.

Tags

Related Articles

Esha Gupta’s hot pictures are the talk of the town! See pics

Feb 2, 2018, 06:58 pm IST

Delhi traffic police stops ‘dhoom-like’ chase to catch traffic offenders

Jun 12, 2017, 12:02 pm IST
MODI

Modi Didn’t Want His Own Statue in Madame Tussauds, But Wanted this

Aug 14, 2018, 03:11 pm IST

Gulmarg tragedy: Kashmir accident not the maiden time death has struck cable cars !

Jun 27, 2017, 11:59 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close