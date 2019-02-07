Chennai Open Tennis: Prajnesh and Sasikumar enter quarter finals

In tennis, Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Sasikumar Mukund have entered the final eight of the Chennai Open men’s singles ATP Challenger today.

While Prajnesh defeated fellow player Arjun Kadhe 6-4, 6-2, Mukund came over 3rd seeded Egyptian Mohamed Safwat, 6-3, 6-4.

However, the fourth Indian, 11th seeded Saketh Myneni lost to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain.

In the final eight tomorrow, top seed Prajnesh will take on James Duckworth of Australia. Mukund will face off Brydan Klein of Great Britain.