A 19-year-old girl was allegedly raped by six men in front of her father at a village in Bihar’s Kishanganj district. The incident occurred in the Kodhiwadi police station area.

The six men forcibly entered their house and took the girl and her father to a deserted place, around half a km from their residence. They tied the father up with a rope and raped the girl in front of him.

The six threatened to kill the daughter-father duo if they told anyone about the incident.