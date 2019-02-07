IndiaNEWS

Maharashtra govt planning to make law against ‘virginity test’ of brides

Feb 7, 2019, 03:47 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Maharashtra government may soon outlaw ‘virginity test’ that some communities in the state practice, wherein girls are supposed to prove their virginity prior to the wedding.

Not only will it be made illegal but if practiced thereon, it would fall in the ambit of sexual abuse, Minister of State for Home told the media.

“Virginity test will be considered a form of sexual assault…after consultations with the Law and Judiciary department; a circular will be issued declaring it a punishable offence.”

According to reports, the custom is followed in the Kanjarbhat community among others. Some youths from the community have even launched online campaigns against it in the past.

Recently, the National Commission for Women (NCW) had expressed concerns over reports of girls being forcefully tested for virginity in the nomadic tribe of Kanjarbhat. They labelled the custom as regressive, misogynistic and in violation of human rights.

Tags

Related Articles

Five Movies Which Featured Real Un-simulated Sex Scenes

Jun 8, 2018, 10:39 pm IST
Indian diplomats

‘Naya Pakistan’ To Invite Indian Diplomats To Islamabad Club?

Sep 4, 2018, 12:20 pm IST

Union Cabinets decision on cheque bouncing: strict laws

Dec 16, 2017, 12:27 pm IST

CBI Director Alok Verma removed from the post

Jan 10, 2019, 07:34 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close