Motorola launches MotoG7, G7 Plus, G7 Power and G7 Play : Price and Specs

Motorola has launched its new Moto G7 series at an event in Brazil. The series includes four smartphones – Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Play and Moto G7 Power. All the devices sport a notched display and run Google’s latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system.

Moto G7 is priced at 1,599 Brazilian Real (approximately Rs 30,748). The Moto G7 Plus is priced at 1,899 Brazilian Real (approximately Rs 36,517). The Moto G7 Play is priced at 999 Brazilian Real (approximately Rs 19,210. Lastly, the G7 Power is priced at Rs 1,399 Brazilian Real (approximately Rs 26,902).

Moto G7: Specifications

Moto G7 sports a 6.24-inches full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor paired with an Adreno 506 GPU. It will come with 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system.

It features a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, it sports an 8MP sensor for taking selfies.

Moto G7 Plus: Specifications

Moto G7 Plus also sports a 6.24-inch waterdrop notch design full HD+ display just like the Moto G7. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 processor paired with an Adreno 509 GPU. The device will run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system.

The device will sport a dual camera sensor on the back consisting of a 16MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, it features a 12MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture for taking selfies.

Moto G7 Play: Specifications

Moto G7 Play is going to be the cheapest smartphone amongst the lineup. It will sport a 5.7-inch HD+ display with a normal rectangular notch as seen in the Motorola One Power. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 series processor.

The device runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system and is backed by a 3,000mAh non-removable battery.

The device features a 13MP primary camera with an aperture of f/2.0 on the back. As for the front camera, the Moto G7 Play features an 8MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture.

Moto G7 Power: Specifications

Moto G7 Power sports a 6.2-inch display with a rectangular notch and a resolution of 1520×720 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 series processor.

The device runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system and is backed by a 5,000mAh non-removable battery. It features a 12MP primary sensor on the back, whereas, an 8MP sensor on the front to take selfies.