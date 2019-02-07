No ‘Pressure Cooker’ symbol for AMMK leader Dhinakaran

The Supreme Court Thursday refused to grant the ‘pressure cooker’ symbol for now to the TTV Dhinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK).

The Delhi High Court had on March 9 last year directed the Election Commission (EC) to allot a common symbol, preferably that of a ‘pressure cooker’, and a name to the then AIADMK (Amma) faction led by Dhinakaran.

A bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and Ajay Rastogi said if the high court does not dispose of the pending case regarding the allocation of the symbol within four weeks then EC may proceed as per the March 9, 2018 order. The bench said if polls to vacant seats in Tamil Nadu are announced within four weeks then EC may allocate the symbol to Dhinakarn’s party in a week, as per the high court order.