“No saraswati puja in our campus” : Cochin University to students

Students hailing from north India at the Cochin University in Kerala have been declined permission to conduct a ‘Saraswati Pooja’ by college authorities.

“It is informed that the request of north Indians students to conduct ‘Saraswati Pooja’ has been declined by the Vice-Chancellor, since ours is a secular campus and as such, we cannot permit religious function/activities of any religion inside campus,” a notice signed by the joint registrar of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) said on February 1.

Joint Registrar,Cochin University of Science&Technology: VC has declined request by North Indian students to conduct ‘Saraswati Pooja’ in Cochin University College of Engineering, Kuttanad campus,as it's a secular campus, can't permit functions of any particular religion. #Kerala pic.twitter.com/cYXsNSgIYQ — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2019

The students allege that the restriction has come into place only this year and a similar pooja was conducted in the campus in 2018.

The authorities claimed that such a decision was necessitated because students bring weapons with them, which is not allowed in the campus.