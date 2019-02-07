PM Modi personally handed Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani : Rahul Gandhi

Asked about the PM’s “ulta chor chowkidaar ko daante” remark, Rahul, with Priyanka Gandhi by his side, said, “The Prime Minister has helped steal Rs 30,000 crore from the defence forces. He has handed that money to Anil Ambani. He has done this personally. Remember what I said.”

#WATCH Congress President Rahul Gandhi responds to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "ulta chor, chowkidaar ko daante" remark. pic.twitter.com/ksnkpt1971 — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2019

Earlier, while addressing the Lok Sabha, PM Modi came down heavily on the Congress and its repeated attacks over the Rafale deal. Modi said, “I used to wonder why the Congress lied about the Rafale deal with such confidence. And then I realised…under the previous Congress governments defence deals had middlemen…the Congress gets frazzled when someone works with honesty.”

“The Congress does not want the Indian Air Force to be strong, PM Modi said, adding, “I am levelling a serious allegation here. You [the Congress] want the Rafale deal to be cancelled. On whose behest? For which company?”

PM Narendra Modi was speaking at the Lok Sabha as part of the motion of thanks for President Ram Nath Kovind’s budget session address.

Earlier on Thursday, Rahul challenged Modi to debate with him on Rafale and also called him coward.