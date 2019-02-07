POCSO Case Against DYFI Leader. Victim Gets Death Threats

Thiruvananthapuram: The girl who filed a POCSO case against DYFI leader has reportedly been getting death threats. The girl filed a complained to Women’s Commission and Commissioner alleging that the Police are dancing to the tunes of the accused and that the relatives of the accused had attacked their house.

It is this case that led to the Medical College Police Station attack by DYFI and DCP Chaithra Teresa John’s raid of Party office, which did not please the left leaders. The plaintiff also alleged that the woman who gave a witness testimony was attacked and that police had interfered to settle that case, without seeking proper legal measures.

It is Rajiv and his relative Sreedev, who was arrested in the case for sexually abusing the minor in eroad colony.