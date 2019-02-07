Rahul Gandhi performing traditional dance with tribals : Watch Video

A video shows Rahul Gandhi joining a dancing group and taking part in the traditional dance form with tribals going viral.

Saurabh Rai of the INC shared a video of the Congress President dancing with the tribals. Rahul Gandhi also addressed a rally later, where he targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. Gandhi called PM Narendra Modi a “jumla raja” (king of rhetoric) and his government a “chaupat sarkar” (failed government.)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who was in Rourkela, Odisha, on Wednesday to address the Parivartan Sankalp Samavesh rally, took part in a tribal dance function where he was present as part of his itinerary.