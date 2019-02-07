KeralaLatest News

Sabarimala Young Women Entry: Devaswom Board President Upset for this Reason

Feb 7, 2019, 08:50 am IST
Less than a minute

Devaswom board had taken a complete U-turn and changed their earlier stand regarding young women entry into Sabarimala.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, who appeared for the board, spoke of a need to transform jurisprudence and society and said equality was a basic right. Rakesh Dwivedi said there was no scriptural prohibition on the entry of women, and that the essential practice of Hinduism was to allow women to enter temples.

Now Devaswom board president A Padmakumar is unhappy with the court proceedings, but it is not about what his advocate said, but what he didn’t say. Padmalumar’s advocate did not mention anything about Devaswom Board’s time seeking petition and it is what irked the board president. He is dubious that Devaswom board commissioner had interfered in the issue.

It was amidst the protests against S.C verdict and Government’s bullish way of implementing it grew in the state that the Board was forced to file a petition seeking time.

Tags

Related Articles

Arya marriage reality show

Shocking Revelation from Enga Veetu Mapillai eliminated contestant Shriya Surendran

Apr 3, 2018, 02:37 pm IST

Skype blocked in UAE , But you can use these apps to make video calls

Jan 1, 2018, 10:43 pm IST

NASA releases astonishing images of Saturn planet !

Jun 27, 2017, 02:36 pm IST

Uddhav Thackeray raises doubts over exit polls

Dec 17, 2017, 08:38 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close