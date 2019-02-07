Sabarimala Young Women Entry: Devaswom Board President Upset for this Reason

Devaswom board had taken a complete U-turn and changed their earlier stand regarding young women entry into Sabarimala.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, who appeared for the board, spoke of a need to transform jurisprudence and society and said equality was a basic right. Rakesh Dwivedi said there was no scriptural prohibition on the entry of women, and that the essential practice of Hinduism was to allow women to enter temples.

Now Devaswom board president A Padmakumar is unhappy with the court proceedings, but it is not about what his advocate said, but what he didn’t say. Padmalumar’s advocate did not mention anything about Devaswom Board’s time seeking petition and it is what irked the board president. He is dubious that Devaswom board commissioner had interfered in the issue.

It was amidst the protests against S.C verdict and Government’s bullish way of implementing it grew in the state that the Board was forced to file a petition seeking time.