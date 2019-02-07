Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20: See Price & Specs

Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 will go on sale today from 12 pm onwards. The recently launched affordable devices will be available for flash sale via Amazon.in and Samsung.com. The handsets went on sale for the first time on February 5 and now the company is all set for the second sale. The South Korean giant claimed that the response of the last sale was “unprecedented” and both the smartphones were ‘sold out’. And with that, the company announced the next sale for February 7, 2019.

Samsung is also providing Reliance Jio offers on the purchase of Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20. Customers can gain double data benefits for a maximum of 10 prepaid recharges. The offer is valid for only Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 Jio prepaid plans. The Samsung Jio offer has already begun.

Samsung Galaxy M10 price in India is set at Rs. 7,990 for 2GB RAM and 16GB storage model and Rs. 8,990 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage version. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy M20 price in India begins at Rs. 12,990 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and goes up to Rs. 10,990 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy M10 features a 6.2-inch Infinity V display, Samsung’s Exynos 7870 processor and a dual rear camera set up with 13-megapixel primary and 5-megapixel secondary sensors. The Galaxy M20 comes with a 6.3-inch Infinity V display, Exynos 7904 processor and dual rear cameras with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor.