SC orders transfer of shelter home sexual assault case to Delhi

Feb 7, 2019, 07:47 pm IST
Supreme Court today ordered the transfer of the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case from Bihar to a court in New Delhi. A bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, said the cases should be transferred from the Bihar CBI court to a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Saket trial court in national capital within two weeks. It ordered the Saket trial court to conclude the trial within six months.

The apex court also rapped the CBI for transferring its officer probing the sexual assault case and said it amounted to a violation of its order.

The top court also slammed Bihar government for its management of shelter homes. The Supreme Court said it will summon Bihar chief secretary if the state fails to give all information

