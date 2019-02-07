Sony launched an advanced mirrorless camera

Taking a leap in nurturing the dynamic photography culture, Sony India introduced the ?6400 (Model ILCE-6400), a new addition to its E-mount mirrorless camera line-up. The ?6400 is a perfect amalgamation of Sony’s most advanced technologies from their acclaimed full-frame lineup in a compact, lightweight APS-C camera.

The speedy new camera boasts the world’s fastest autofocus (AF) acquisition of 0.02 seconds, while also introducing the new advanced “Real-time Eye AF” and ”Real-time Tracking” capabilities. Also included are high-speed shooting at up to 11 fps with AF/AE tracking, a new-generation BIONZ X image processing engine that produces excellent image quality, 4K video recording, a fully 180-degree tiltable LCD touch screen and much more, making it the ultimate tool for all types of creators ranging from professionals to everyday vloggers.

Sony’s new ?6400 is equipped with a 24.2 MP APS-C sized image sensor which is paired with an upgraded BIONZ X processor to deliver incredible advancements in image quality and color reproduction in all types of shooting conditions. Standard ISO ranges up to ISO 32000 for both still and movie, and is expandable up to ISO 102400 for still images, with excellent noise reduction at medium and high sensitivities.