Sunny Leone shared a video from her Mollywood debut film Rangeela: VIDEO

Feb 7, 2019, 07:59 am IST
Sunny shared a video from the movie on her social media page. It is a video song from the movie and the actress had captioned it as “Shooting the first song, such a cool backdrop” The actress can be seen pouting for the video. Rangeela is produced by Jayalal Menon under the banner Backwater Studios. Sunny had already shota song for mammootty’s upcoming film Madhura Raja when she had come to Kochi a couple of days back.

