In Himachal Pradesh, the number of H1NI case has gone up to 125 as 12 fresh cases of Swine flu were detected.

40 cases were detected in Kangra, 34 in Shimla, 12 in Mandi, nine in Solan and eight in Hamirpur and Bilaspur, five in Chamba, three in Una and two in Kullu and one from Haryana state.

Swine flu had taken 16 lives in the state so far.