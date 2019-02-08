Latest NewsIndia

16 Students Admitted in Hospital as Principal beats them, The Reason Will Shock You

Feb 8, 2019, 09:52 am IST
Less than a minute

Patna: In a shocking incident, 16 students have been admitted into hospital as principal had cruelly beaten them for not sweeping the floor! The students were admitted into the hospital. Locals protested against the principal and surrounded the school.

The responsibility of cleaning the school was given to students. But those who were entrusted with this duty did not execute it on last day. This provoked the principal to the extent that he took the harshest measure against the students. Principal Rajesh Kumar summoned the 16 students and started beating them.

Police hainitiatedte an investigation on the issue.

Tags

Related Articles

Aadhaar to be linked with driving license soon

Jan 6, 2019, 05:03 pm IST

Anti-Sikh riots case: Sajjan Kumar surrenders before Delhi court

Dec 31, 2018, 10:54 pm IST

Lok Sabha passed Transgender Bill

Dec 17, 2018, 08:56 pm IST

Sri Lankan Chief of Defense Staff arrested over murders

Nov 28, 2018, 11:25 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close