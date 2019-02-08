16 Students Admitted in Hospital as Principal beats them, The Reason Will Shock You

Patna: In a shocking incident, 16 students have been admitted into hospital as principal had cruelly beaten them for not sweeping the floor! The students were admitted into the hospital. Locals protested against the principal and surrounded the school.

The responsibility of cleaning the school was given to students. But those who were entrusted with this duty did not execute it on last day. This provoked the principal to the extent that he took the harshest measure against the students. Principal Rajesh Kumar summoned the 16 students and started beating them.

Police hainitiatedte an investigation on the issue.