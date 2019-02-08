Bills introduced to remove per-country green card limits; will benefit Indian professionals

Lawmakers in the US House of Representatives and the Senate have introduced identical legislation, which if passed would end per-country green card limit and benefit Indian professionals waiting to gain permanent legal residency in the country.

In the Senate, Republican Mike Lee and Democratic presidential aspirant Kamala Harris introduced the Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act on Wednesday, a bill that would remove per-country caps for employment-based green cards.

An identical bill Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act (HR 1044) was tabled in the US House of Representatives by Congressman Zoe Lofgren and Ken Buck, Chair and Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration and Citizenship, with co-sponsorship of a bipartisan group of 112 Congressmen.

The Act alters the per-country limits for employment-based immigrants so that all are treated equally regardless of their country of birth.