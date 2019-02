ABVP registered a historic victory in the Cochin University for Science and Technology (CUSAT) students’ union election. Akshay Vinod who contested for ABVP won as a seat in the Senate. ABVP got 873 votes, SFI got 247 and KSU got 110 votes.

Akshay Vinod’s nomination was rejected by the university due to the interference from the¬†left leaning¬†teachers and students. Later he approached the Kerala High Court and got a court order which declined the university decision.