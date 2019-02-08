Even the 3rd umpire confused after seeing this runout: Video

It was probably the longest runout ever in terms of time taken by the third umpire to give the decision. The event happened during the 3rd T20I at Supersport Park in Centurion. The third umpire took way to long to make up his mind to give the decision. Malik was on strike whereas Hussain Talat was at the non-striker’s end. Malik clipped the ball on the leg side and took off for the run, only to realise that his partner had not responded to the call and Malik had by then overrun him. The umpire was confused about the fact that Malik had crossed Talat or not when Quinton DeKock took off the bails.