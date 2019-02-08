CinemaLatest Newscelebrities

Here is the reason why SRK hasn’t watched his debut film

Feb 8, 2019, 07:31 am IST
Less than a minute

Shahrukh Khan, the king of Bollywood is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars of India. SRK was recently on a chat show. And was asked if he has watched his debut film Deewana which was released in 1992, Shahrukh reveals that he still hasn’t watched the film and reason is pretty strong.

According to SRK, if he doesn’t enjoy the process of making his films, he doesn’t watch them. The actor added that it if not that he loves or hates it, he just feels that if he is not having fun and even if the movie goes really viral and people are all happy, he won’t want to watch it. SRK says that it reminds that the process wasn’t good. SRK’s last film Zero didn’t impress the audience and was a major disaster at the box office.

Tags

Related Articles

Vice President Naidu among world leaders marking WWI centenary in Paris

Nov 11, 2018, 08:12 pm IST

This is What Rohit Sharma and Wriddhiman Saha Said about Not Making It to the Test Squad

Jul 19, 2018, 11:40 pm IST

Taiwan: Su Tseng-chang appointed as new Prime Minister

Jan 11, 2019, 08:50 pm IST
SC

Administration marks SC/ST on chest of new recruits to avoid confusion

Apr 29, 2018, 07:35 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close