Here is the reason why SRK hasn’t watched his debut film

Shahrukh Khan, the king of Bollywood is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars of India. SRK was recently on a chat show. And was asked if he has watched his debut film Deewana which was released in 1992, Shahrukh reveals that he still hasn’t watched the film and reason is pretty strong.

According to SRK, if he doesn’t enjoy the process of making his films, he doesn’t watch them. The actor added that it if not that he loves or hates it, he just feels that if he is not having fun and even if the movie goes really viral and people are all happy, he won’t want to watch it. SRK says that it reminds that the process wasn’t good. SRK’s last film Zero didn’t impress the audience and was a major disaster at the box office.