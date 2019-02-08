Latest NewsIndia

India will take energy access to every single home, says Piyush Goyal

Feb 8, 2019, 10:37 pm IST
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal has said, by March-April this year, India will take energy access to every single home in this country, about a decade ahead of the deadline of the Strategic Development Goals 2030. He  said, Ayushman Bharat initiative will cater to about 40% of all the people of India.

