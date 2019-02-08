INX Media Case : Enforcement questions P. Chidambaram in connection with money laundering scandal

Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P.Chidambaram appeared before the Enforcement Directorate today in connection with a money-laundering probe related to INX Media.

The Congress leader, who was questioned a number of times in this case in the past, had recorded his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. His son Karti was questioned by the agency in the same case yesterday for about six hours.

The ED attached Karti’s assets worth an estimated Rs 54 crore, located in India and abroad, in the case last year.

The ED registered the PMLA case on the basis of a CBI FIR and had alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007, when P Chidambaram was the finance minister.

Karti was arrested on February 28 last year by the CBI, the other central agency investigating the case, for allegedly taking money to facilitate the FIPB clearance to INX Media in 2007. He was granted bail subsequently.