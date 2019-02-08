Latest NewsInternational

Man Steals 70 Pairs of Shoes to Sniff, Gets Arrested

Feb 8, 2019, 03:57 pm IST
People have strange fetishes and if you thought your shoes was one of the worst smelling item you had, there are people who has a fetish for that as well. Makoto Endo, 40, from Japan, was so turned on by stinky footwear that he kept on stealing them without bothering whether it belonged to a man or a woman.

According to local media, the suspect is currently on trial for the multiple thefts after police found a large number of shoes at his home. He reportedly had a fetish for footwear and enjoyed getting his kicks from the odour.

” “I did it to get sexual pleasure by sniffing the smell of well-worn shoes, regardless of their owners being men or women.” he admitted to the police.

He has stolen about 70 pairs of shoes.

