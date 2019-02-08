Man Steals 70 Pairs of Shoes to Sniff, Gets Arrested

People have strange fetishes and if you thought your shoes was one of the worst smelling item you had, there are people who has a fetish for that as well. Makoto Endo, 40, from Japan, was so turned on by stinky footwear that he kept on stealing them without bothering whether it belonged to a man or a woman.

According to local media, the suspect is currently on trial for the multiple thefts after police found a large number of shoes at his home. He reportedly had a fetish for footwear and enjoyed getting his kicks from the odour.

” “I did it to get sexual pleasure by sniffing the smell of well-worn shoes, regardless of their owners being men or women.” he admitted to the police.

He has stolen about 70 pairs of shoes.