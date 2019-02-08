New stills of Vikram’s ‘Kadaram Kondan’ is released

‘Kadaram Kondan’, the film starring Chiyyan Vikram is in the post-production stage. The movie is directed by Rajesh M Selva of ‘Thoongavanam’ fame.

Vikram plays the role of a cop in this action-packed thriller movie. The actor looks dapper his new salt and pepper bearded avatar.

stylish new stills of Vikram from Kadaram Kondan

A few stills have been released by the makers and they have already gone viral.

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan is producing the movie under his banner Raajkamal Films International. Tridents Arts is also associated with the movie’s production.