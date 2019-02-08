PM Modi destroying country’s democracy,says CM Kumaraswamy

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “systemically demolishing the country’s democracy” and misleading the people.

“He (Prime Minister) is systemically demolishing this country’s democracy, misleading the people, I request all the opposition parties to rise. They must expose the truth of the Prime Minister in the Parliament,” Kumaraswamy said ahead of the budget session of the Karnataka assembly.

“On one side Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preaching to the country and politicians. On the other side, he is encouraging his friends to demolish democracy through black money. I will expose this now, I have the proof to back my charge,” he added.

Kumaraswamy later released an audio clip of a conversation allegedly between BJP State Chief BS Yeddyurappa and JDS MLA Naganagowda Kandkur’s son Sharana where Yeddyurappa allegedly made an offer of Rs 25 lakh and a ministerial post for his father.

“The lies he (Prime Minister Modi) has spoken, in my view he is destroying democracy. I am asking the opposition to raise the dual role of the Prime Minister. Yeddyurappa is senior to me, if he has info that we don’t have majority why did not he move no-confidence motion instead of disrupting the house,” Kumaraswamy said.