Rafale Deal: Nirmala Sitharaman rejects media report

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today rejected the media report on the Rafale deal which appeared in an English daily. Sitharaman dismissed the media report on the Rafale jet deal as “flogging a dead horse”.

She charged that the opposition was playing into the hands of Multinational Corporations. She said the newspaper report is incomplete as it carried only the then Defence Secretary’s comment and ignored the comment of the then Defence Minister.

She said if the paper wanted to bring out the truth, it would have approached the Defence ministry and done a thorough check. Minister emphatically said that every question on Rafale has been answered thoroughly.