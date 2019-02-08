Pathanamthitta: Sabarimala Karmasamithi will observe today as protest day following the stand Devaswom board took in Supreme court on the issue of Sabarimala young women entry. The organisation informed that they will stage protest shows in different parts of the state. BJP has offered support to their protests. Congress too had expressed their displeasure at Board’s stand.

The day before yesterday, Devaswom board had taken a complete U-turn and changed their earlier stand regarding young women entry into Sabarimala.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, who appeared for the board, spoke of a need to transform jurisprudence and society and said equality was a basic right.