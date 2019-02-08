Sabarimala Young Women Entry: Devaswom Board Commissioner Explains his stand

Devaswom board had taken a complete U-turn and changed their earlier stand regarding young women entry into Sabarimala. Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, who appeared for the board, spoke of a need to transform jurisprudence and society and said equality was a basic right. Devaswom Board President A Padmakumar had openly expressed his displeasure regarding the stand board took and soon the news of the split in the board came out.

Earlier,A Padmakumar said that under the leadership of Devaswom Recruitment Board Chairman Rajagopalan Nair, Devaswom commissioner N Vasu and members Sankardas and Vijayakumar are trying to alienate him. He complained to Kodiyeri Balakrishnan that for two weeks Devaswom commissioner is not sharing any information with him.

Now Devaswom Board Commissioner N Vasu has responded to the allegations of the board president. He said” Devaswom board president is a political nominee, he has the responsibility to convince the political leadership regarding his comments. There is nothing unnatural about it. The decision has already been taken that Board is not going to file a review petition, also that they completley agree with the Supreme court verdict” he said.

He added that the arguments in the court were not about the petition seeking time but about young women entry. He made it clear that so far the Devaswom board president has not asked for a report or explanation on the matter.