Vodafone launched attractive prepaid recharge plan with unlimited data

Vodafone has been trying to register a comeback in the Indian telecommunication industry, especially in the prepaid segment while competing with the likes of Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. Now, in order to woo more subscribers and make the existing ones happy, the private telco has launched the Vodafone Rs. 1,999 prepaid recharge plan in India as part of its long-term prepaid plan with one year of validity period.

The Vodafone Rs. 1,999 prepaid recharge plan comes with 1.5GB of daily 4G/3G/2G data, unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls, 100 SMS per day and a validity of 365 days. The total data benefit of the Vodafone Rs. 1,999 prepaid recharge plan comes down to a total of 547.5GB for the whole validity period.

It should be noted that Vodafone recently launched its Rs. 1,699 prepaid recharge plan in India which comes with 1GB of daily 4G/3G/2G data, unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls, 100 SMS per day and a validity of 365 days. The total data benefit of the Vodafone Rs. 1,699 prepaid recharge plan comes down to a total of 365GB for the whole validity period.

However, while the Vodafone Rs. 1,699 prepaid recharge plan is available on a pan-India basis, the newly launched Rs. 1,999 prepaid plan from Vodafone is currently available in Kerala circle only. It is expected that Vodafone might soon make this new prepaid plan available in other circles as well since it offers better benefits as well as value for subscribers.

In comparison, Airtel and Reliance Jio have their respective Rs. 1,699 prepaid recharge plans both of which come with unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls, 100 SMS per day and a validity of 365 days. However, while Airtel is offering 1GB of daily 4G data, Reliance Jio subscribers will get 1.5GB of daily data.