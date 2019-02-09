Cricket Australia appointed Ricky Ponting as the assistant coach for World Cup

Former national skipper Ricky Ponting was on Friday recruited to work alongside coach Justin Langer, focusing mainly on the batsmen, for the looming World Cup in England where Australia will defend their title.

The appointment of the vastly experienced Ponting, who played at five World Cups and won at three, comes a day after bowling coach David Saker quit.

Cricket Australia said his addition as assistant coach would see him focus on working with the ODI batting group, while current batting coach Graeme Hick concentrates on preparing for the Ashes.

Ponting is a close ally of Langer, who said he was thrilled to have his friend and former colleague back in the fold.

“I know he will be a valuable mentor to not just the batting group, but the broader squad as we focus our attention on defending our World Cup title,” said Langer.