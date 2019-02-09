Jaitley back from treatment

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has returned to India after his month-long treatment in the US. Informing the same, Jaitley took to Twitter and said: “Delighted to be back home.”

Jaitley, 66, had last month flown to New York for the treatment after being reportedly diagnosed with soft tissue cancer which required surgery. This was his first overseas visit after he underwent renal transplant surgery on May 14, 2018, at AIIMS.

He had stopped attending office at the beginning of April last year due to his kidney ailment and was back in North Block—the seat of Finance Ministry—on August 23, 2018. Jaitley in September 2014 underwent bariatric surgery to treat weight gain that he suffered because of a long-standing diabetic condition.