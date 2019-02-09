Nathan McCullum amazed by the Indian crowd in Eden Park for 2nd T20I

Team India thumped New Zealand by 7 wickets to level the three-match series at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday. Among the home team supporters was former New Zealand cricketer Nathan McCullum with his family to cheer for the Black Caps. However, much to the disappointment of fans, the hosts were restricted to a below-par 158/8 in 20 overs after a disciplined bowling performance by the Indian bowlers.

McCullum was surprised with the presence of the Indian crowd in Auckland. He acknowledged them for creating “an awesome time for the kids”.