Nun Sexual assault case:Transfer of nuns not cancelled, says Jalandhar diocese PRO

Hours after the nun, who accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal of rape, and her supporters, received a letter of assurance from Bishop Agnelo Rufino Gracias, apostolic administrator of the diocese of Jalandhar, “that there will be no move from the diocese of Jalandhar to oust the nuns from the Kuravilangad convent as long as they are needed for the court case, the PRO of Jalandhar diocese Fr Peter Kavumpuram contradicted the letter and issued a ‘clarification’ stating that the nuns should return to the to their rightful communities.

In a press statement ,he further said that the diocese chairman usually doesn’t intervene in the administrative matters of the nun community. The final decision on this matter is by mother general. He also said that the nuns were not given transfers but invited back to their convents.