Police to Impose Restrictions in Sabarimala Again

Feb 9, 2019, 06:07 am IST
Pathanamthitta: Sabarimala is all set to reopen on Tuesday for the rituals in the month of Kumbha and Police are going to impose a fresh set of restrictions. The restrictions will be from Nilakkal to Sannidhanam.

Pathanamthitta district chief said that the restrictions are imposed to ensure smooth Darshan for devotees considering the protests which might happen.

As a part of ensuring security, media and devotees will only be allowed to go from Nilakkal to Pamba and Sannidhanam past 10 o’clock. The chief requested that all should co-operate to maintain a peaceful atmosphere.

The temple will be opened from February 12 to February 17.

