Swine Flu: Death reaches 100 in Rajasthan, 100 more diagnosed with symptoms

As many as 100 people were diagnosed with swine flu in a single day in Rajasthan – a state where 100 people succumbed to the disease since the beginning of 2019. On Thursday 100 cases were detected on Thursday, as per official figures, and nine people died in the last two days alone. Due to alarmingly high number of cases, the state government has started a screening drive across states.

As many as 70 percent of the total H1NI1 virus cases in the country were detected in Rajasthan alone. A total of 6,000 cases were reported from across India while 2,706 cases were detected in the state of Rajasthan. The disease has claimed 225 lives all over India out of which 96 people died in Rajasthan, as per the news agency PTI. After Rajasthan, Gujarat is worst affected with 54 recorded deaths and 1,187 cases, as per Union health ministry data.

Punjab has reported 30 deaths and 301 cases while Madhya Pradesh saw 16 deaths and 81 cases. In Maharashtra, 13 people died due to the viral infection and 197 cases. Delhi recorded six deaths and 1409 cases of Swine flu.