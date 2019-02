A dedicated Asiatic Lion Conservation Project with a budgetary contribution of around 98 crore rupees has launched to strengthen the conservation initiatives. Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change approved the project for financial years 2018-2019, 2019- 2020 and 2020-2021.

The Asiatic Lion, endemic to Gir landscape of Gujarat, is one of the 21 critically endangered species identified by the Ministry for taking up recovery programmes.