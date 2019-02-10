Best Smartphones you can buy on Valentine’s Day

Best smartphones with distinctive colour themes to gift your girlfriend or wife

OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple

The OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple price in India is Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model and it comes with a gradient finish on the rear panel which fades from black to purple under the glass-backed OnePlus 6T. This results in an evocative ‘S’ curve which could be seen racing across the back while also highlighting the depth of colour.

Oppo K1

The Oppo K1 has recently been launched in India at a price tag of Rs. 16,990 and is available in Astral Blue and Piano Black colour options. Oppo offers a very distinctive design theme with its new smartphones as it uses a 3D gradient exterior based on the injection molding process which blends light and shadow into several colours.

Nokia 8.1

If you want to gift a more classic themed smartphone to your girlfriend or wife on Valentine’s Day 2019, the Nokia 8.1 would be a perfect choice. It is priced at Rs. 26,999 and has been made available in Blue/Silver and Iron/Steel colors colour options while its biggest highlights include a 6.18-inch FHD+ HDR10 PureDisplay, Android Pie, dual rear cameras with ZEISS optics and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is one of the top-selling smartphones in India right now and while its prices start from Rs. 13,999, it is also available in Pink and Red colour options, which can be two of the favourite colour options for your girlfriend or wife this Valentine’s day.