Blasphemy acquitted Woman still can’t leave Pakistan

Feb 10, 2019, 09:07 pm IST
Aasia Bibi, the Christian woman acquitted of blasphemy after spending eight years on death row in Pakistan has been transferred from a secret location near the capital to another in Karachi but is still unable to leave the country to join her daughters in Canada.

Aman Ullah, a liaison between Bibi and European diplomats, who have sought to assist her spoke to Aasia Bibi on the telephone. He said He said the 54-year-old lady is being held in a room in the southern port city.

He said Bibi, who faces death threats by radical Islamists, is frustrated and frightened, uncertain of when she will be able to leave the country.

