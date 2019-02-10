Find out the astrology prediction for your zodiac sign for February 10

Aries

It is a sunny, sparkling day, and the stars spell success. If you’re feeling creative, simply pick up a paintbrush or try a new recipe. However, care and caution should be the buzzwords if you are driving alone, suggest Ganesha.

Taurus

Armed with ingenuity and lateral thinking, you are all set to take on today with practised ease, feels Ganesha. The toughest of problems will crumble like a house of cards before your intellect. A promotion or salary hike is also likely today. Money lenders and brokers will have a profitable day, says Ganesha.

Gemini

Today, you may decide to get a little more conscious about your your health. Filled with positive drive, you may even plan to join a gymnasium or start taking a hard look at your calorie intake. Don’t go overboard, though! You don’t want to do it only today, and forget it tomorrow – plan and execute in a step-wise manner, so it doesn’t get a bit too much.

Cancer

There may not be many opportunities visible on the horizon today. And, chances are that you may end up getting embroiled in some complicated situations, without even a fault of yours. Relax! Given your people skills and lively spirits, you will be able to sail through. Also, the fact that you may have dealt with similar situations in the past too will make it even easier for you. However, to be on a safe side, steer clear of any arguments, advises Ganesha.

Leo

You will get good co-operation from your colleagues and subordinates. In your personal life also you will gain the support of your spouse and your friends. Other people will be accomodating of your problems and will try to solve them for you. Your expenses may increase, leading to some financial worries, says Ganesha.

Virgo

An easy-going day full of fun and light moments will help you vent all that pressure built up inside you. Ganesha predicts a progressive and profitable day for you. Expect to honour invitations to social events or even parties.

Libra

It is more than likely, and possible indeed, that you will surpass your own past performances today. All this is on the cards, despite the fact that your peers at work will try to outwit you. But it is your consummate set of skills that shall help you pre-empt all such attempts, says Ganesha. If it is some peace that you are looking for today, expect to find it in meditation.

Scorpio

Don’t put off cultivating healthy eating habits, says Ganesha. You should do better to control over-indulging in food as it may lead to obesity. Ganesha advises you to stick to a healthy lifestyle, especially when it comes to meals.

Sagittarius

Your friend base is slated to multiply today. At work, additional responsibilities will be thrust upon you, and you will also be given charge of new resources. Ganesha predicts you taking up the challenge and emerging triumphant in all spheres today.

Capricorn

Planning strategic moves will be done with, and all that will remain is execution. But Ganesha says there may be delays in implementing ideas that are crucial to the success of your project, and this may leave you disappointed and dismayed. But the problem will be short-lived and you will have nothing to worry about as you have all it takes to be a winner. So, just sit back and wait for the rewards to come.