Gujjar agitation in Rajasthan turns violent

Feb 10, 2019, 11:29 pm IST
The Gujjar community agitation demanding 5% quota in jobs and educational institutes turned violent in Dholpur district on Sunday as shots were fired and three police vehicles torched. The agitators set afire three police vehicles, including two jeeps and a bus. The protesters also pelted stones, injuring four jawans, then the police had to lob tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

Gujjars are holding a sit-in protest on rail tracks in Malarna Dungar of Swai Madhopur district from Friday evening. The agitation spread as Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla refused to call off the stir. On Saturday, a government delegation had met Bainsla and his supporters to hold talks, but no agreement could be reached.

Bainsla has said that the community will continue their protest demanding five percent reservation to the Gujjars, Raika-Rebari, Gadia Luhar, Banjara and the Gadaria communities in government jobs and educational
institutions as promised by the state government.

