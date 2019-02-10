Gujjar quota protest: Railway traffic on Delhi-Mumbai route remains affected

In Rajasthan, railway traffic affected due to the ongoing reservation movement by the members of the Gujjar community. Rail traffic on the Delhi- Mumbai route is continuously affected for the last two days due to blockage of railway tracks near Malarna Dungar in Sawai Madhopur District.

The railways have diverted routes of several trains. Railway officials confirmed that routes of several trains were changed due to the ongoing agitation. A total of 25 trains have either been partially canceled or their routes were diverted. Agra Fort train has been cancelled, Mathura-Sawai Madhupur passenger train, Shatabdi Express, and Ratlam Mathura Memu have been partially cancelled.

In Rajasthan, additional Security forces have been deployed in several eastern districts of the state in view of Gurjar agitation demanding 5% reservation under special backward classes.