In Dileep’s new film Anu Sithara and Nadhiya Moidu will play the female leads; Need child actors and teenagers

Feb 10, 2019, 10:17 pm IST
Dileep has signed a new film with director Vyasan K.P., who last helmed the critically acclaimed ‘Ayal Jeevichiruppund’. Along with Dileep, veteran actor Siddique will also be seen in a major role. Anu Sithara and Nadhiya Moidu have been signed as the female leads. Reportedly, both the actresses will have an equally important role in the movie.

As per reports, the film is based on true events and has a high scope for performance for all the four lead actors. Recently, the makers had released a casting call seeking for child actors and teenagers who have a facial resemblance to Dileep, Siddique and Nadhiya Moidu. Dileep and Anu Sithara will be seen as a married couple in this yet-to-be titled movie.  Shooot for the movie is expected to commence next month.

 

