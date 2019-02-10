India win the toss in Final T20I against New Zealand

The Men in Blue have the opportunity of winning their first T20I series against the Blackcaps. In the first couple of games, both teams stuck to their XI and did not make any changes. That makes it interesting to see if any of the sides look to make a change. India won the toss and elected to bowl first.

“It’s important that as a side we are aware of the good bits we have done and put that into practice every time we come out to bat” – Kane Williamson reflects on New Zealand’s batting in the second T20I.

“It’s important to understand the mistakes that we made – it’s been a long tour for everyone” – Rohit Sharma praises his side after India bounced back from an 80-run mauling.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed

New Zealand XI: Tim Seifert(w), Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Doug Bracewell, James Neesham