Prayag Raj Kumbha mela 2019: Lakhs of devotees take holy bath during final Shahi Snan

Feb 10, 2019, 07:25 pm IST
Lakhs of devotees took the holy bath at Kumbha Mela today. In Prayag Raj, Uttar Pradesh, the holy bathing of Basant Panchami Parv at Kumbh Mela at Sangam in Prayagraj is going on peacefully.

More than two crore devotees are expected to take the holy dip. A large number of foreigners are also witnessing the grand ceremony. People are taking a holy dip at Sangam and nearby areas since early morning.

The two previous shahi snaans were on Makar Sankranti on January 15 and Mauni Amawasya on February 4. And the third fell on Basant Panchami, which heralds the arrival of spring and is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. According to Mela administration, 14.94 crore devotees have visited the Kumbh so far.

