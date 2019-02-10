Latest NewsBusiness

Voltas to invest over Rs 500 crore in Tirupati

Feb 10, 2019, 09:26 pm IST
Less than a minute

Voltas, India’s largest air-conditioner maker will invest Rs 500 crore to set up an AC and appliance manufacturing complex in Tirupati.

The plant will initially manufacture and assemble air conditioners and related cooling products, starting from the second half of next year. It will have a total capacity of more than 1 million units. The factory will be spread over 65 acres.

Voltas, a Tata group firm has a 24% share in the residential air-conditioner market in India. Voltas, among the top ten companies within the Tata group, provides air conditioning and engineering solutions.

The company said it chose Tirupati for the ease of accessing the South Indian market as well as for its road and port connectivity.

Tags

Related Articles

Abhirami, Who Claimed to Visit Temples During Her Periods, Makes Yet Another Statement

Oct 8, 2018, 05:53 pm IST
kangana and modi

Bollywood actress reveals she is a big fan of PM Modi

Mar 18, 2018, 05:18 pm IST

Only Muslim family’s head elected as Panch in Hindu-majority village

Dec 8, 2018, 09:41 pm IST

Court jailed Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khalida Zia for five years

Feb 8, 2018, 04:27 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close