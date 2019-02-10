Voltas to invest over Rs 500 crore in Tirupati

Voltas, India’s largest air-conditioner maker will invest Rs 500 crore to set up an AC and appliance manufacturing complex in Tirupati.

The plant will initially manufacture and assemble air conditioners and related cooling products, starting from the second half of next year. It will have a total capacity of more than 1 million units. The factory will be spread over 65 acres.

Voltas, a Tata group firm has a 24% share in the residential air-conditioner market in India. Voltas, among the top ten companies within the Tata group, provides air conditioning and engineering solutions.

The company said it chose Tirupati for the ease of accessing the South Indian market as well as for its road and port connectivity.